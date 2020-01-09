The Neptunes Have Reunited And Are Working With Jay-Z And Lil Uzi Vert

Back in the very late ’90s and early 2000s, production duo The Neptunes were part of hip-hop’s most exciting evolutionary period, making hits for rap legends like Busta Rhymes, Clipse, Jay-Z, and Snoop Dogg, and even massive pop stars like Britney Spears and Justin Timberlake. Eventually the duo — consisting of Virginians Pharrell Williams and Chad Hugo — split to work on solo interests, but it looks like good news for fans of their funky, spacey sound is on the horizon. In a new interview with Clash magazine, Chad hinted that production pair has reunited to work with some very interesting names.

When asked about what the reunited Neptunes have been working on, Chad offered some juicy tidbits. There’s apparently a video game project in the works, as well as work with both established hit makers and some of modern music’s hottest rising stars. Among the names mentioned, hip-hop fans will probably be most excited to learn that The Neptunes are once again working with Jay-Z, with whom they made some of their most enduring hits — “Change Clothes,” “Excuse Me Miss,” and “I Just Wanna Love U (Give It 2 Me),” among others — as well as Philadelphia firebrand Lil Uzi Vert, whose album Eternal Atake is rumored to be releasing soon.

Chad also name-drops Blink 182, Brandy, G-Eazy, Miley Cyrus, Ray J, and Snoh Alegra, and expressed admiration for Dua Lipa, Kaytranada, and Rex Orange County. With such a broad range of styles and eras represented in the interview, it looks like 2020 might see a resurgence of The Neptunes’ industry dominance. Check out the full interview here.