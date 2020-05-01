Beyonce And Megan Thee Stallion’s ‘Savage’ Remix Boosts Charity Donations

Beyonce’s remix of Megan Thee Stallion’s viral hit “Savage” continues to impact pop culture. TMZ reports that the track — which dropped on Wednesday — has led to an increase in charity donations. Proceeds from the remix were already dedicated to Bread Of Life, a nonprofit in the two artists’ hometown, Houston, but TMZ reports that the nonprofit received 500 new direct donors within 24 hours of the song’s release.

Bread Of Life has been supplying food for families impacted by COVID-19 in the Houston area, setting up a drive-thru pick-up for families to get boxes of groceries. With donors’ donations ranging from $5 to $50, that money is being used to stock up supplies for the nonprofit’s COVID-19 relief efforts. Beyonce and her mother, Tina Knowles, have worked with Bread Of Life in the past, helping to build an apartment complex for people the organization supports.

The “Savage” remix also caused a bump in interest for OnlyFans thanks to the Jay-Z-penned line, “On that Demon Time, she might start an OnlyFans.” The subscription content site actually reached out to invite Beyonce to join, while The Daily Beast reports that OnlyFans experienced a 15 percent spike in traffic after the shout out.

Listen to Beyonce and Megan Thee Stallion’s “Savage” remix above.