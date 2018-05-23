Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Since the indie crowd presumably isn’t the primary audience of hit singing competition shows like The Voice, those programs tend to stay more in the pop world when it comes to picking guest performers. On last night’s season finale, though, the show featured some unexpected performances from folks that are a bit left of the pop spectrum, and it turned out to be a good time.

Florence And The Machine has a long-awaited album on the way, and they visited the show to give a lively performance of the characteristically epic lead single “Hunger,” with Florence Welch running and emoting all over the large stage. Other musical guests were partnered up with one of the remaining contestants, like 17-year-old Britton Buchanan (who was the season’s runner up to 15-year-old Brynn Cartelli) joining Ryan Adams on “To Be Without You,” from Adams’ 2017 album Prisoner. Both played guitar and traded verses on the midtempo rocker.

Pop songwriting extraordinaire Julia Michaels also came through and teamed with Cartelli on a medley of Michaels’ “Issues” and “Jump.” If you close your eyes and just listen, it’s honestly kind of difficult to tell the two apart, as they sure so sound quite a bit like each other. Beyond those three, the show also had guest appearances from Jennifer Hudson, Dua Lipa, Jason Aldean, James Bay.

Watch Florence And The Machine, Ryan Adams, and Julia Michaels perform above.