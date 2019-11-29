Music

The Weeknd Goes Full Synthwave On The Yearning New Single ‘Blinding Lights’

For the first ten months of the year, The Weeknd kept relatively quiet, but over the past few days, he has been reintroducing himself to the world. A couple days ago, he shared “Heartless,” his first solo single of the year, and now he’s back with another one, “Blinding Lights.”

The track is an uncompromisingly ’80s-style synthwave tune, and that’s a space that The Weeknd apparently has a mastery over. It’s a slight departure from the more hip-hop- and R&B-inspired “Heartless,” and it has a significantly different message as well. While The Weeknd embraces the single life on “Heartless,” he’s all about a special someone on “Blinding Lights,” as he sings on the chorus, “I said, ooh, I’m blinded by the lights / No, I can’t sleep until I feel your touch / I said, ooh, I’m drowning in the night / Oh, when I’m like this, you’re the one I trust.”

This isn’t the first taste fans have gotten of the song, as the track is also teased in a recent Mercedes commercial in which The Weeknd also stars.

The Weeknd apparently has some crazy ideas for his next body of work, as he wrote recently,”TONIGHT WE START A BRAIN MELTING PSYCHOTIC CHAPTER LET’S GOOOO.”

Listen to “Blinding Lights” above.

