K-pop fans were stoked to hear that Blackpink‘s Jennie would be starring in The Weeknd’s controversial HBO series The Idol. However, they were disappointed when her role (as the character Dyanne) was relatively limited.

Luckily, they’re getting more from this collaboration. Today (June 23), The Weeknd shared the song “One Of The Girls” from the soundtrack (which is still rolling out alongside the episodes), which features Jennie, as well as Lily-Rose Depp, who plays the sleazy pop star protagonist Jocelyn. The three trade verses in the brooding, seductive song, and it has the salaciousness of the show: “Lock me up and throw away the key / He knows how to get the best out of me.”

Rumors recently spread that The Idol would not return for a second season. Many people weren’t surprised by this due to the overwhelming backlash from viewers. However, HBO posted a statement from their official PR social accounts to clear up the gossip: “It is being misreported that a decision on a second season of The Idol has been determined,” read a tweet. “It has not, and we look forward to sharing the next episode with you Sunday night.”

Listen to “One Of The Girls” above.