A Man Died At The Weeknd’s Philadelphia Concert After A Big Fall

On July 14, The Weeknd kicked off his After Hours Til Dawn tour at Philadelphia’s Lincoln Financial Field. There was a heartwarming story from that show, as The Weeknd flew out a young fan, who was seen heartbroken outside of The Weeknd’s canceled Toronto concert.

However, the Philadelphia concert also had some tragedy: CBS3 Philly reports a 32-year-old man, who a friend identified to the station as Hugo Sanchez, died at the show. Officials say just before 11 p.m., Sanchez was sitting on an escalator rail and fell about 40 feet. He was rushed to Thomas Jefferson University Hospital and was pronounced dead shortly after midnight. Per officials, the incident appears to have been an accident but an investigation is ongoing.

According to a previous CBS3 report, the station reached out to promoter Live Nation for a statement but had yet to hear back, while Lincoln Financial Field representatives declined to comment out of respect for Zanchez’s family.

The Weeknd has yet to offer a public statement about the incident. After the show, though, he did share a gallery of photos from it on Instagram and write, “Philadelphia … we finally did it. thank you for helping me ring in the tour. last night was emotional for all of us. i could feel every single one of you. next stop NEW YORK !”