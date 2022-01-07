The Weeknd has wasted no time in 2022 to release his fifth studio album, Dawn FM, which is officially out into the world and now streaming. The album features appearances from Quincy Jones, Tyler The Creator, Lil Wayne, Oneohtrix Point Never, and believe it or not, even actor Jim Carrey.

I listened to Dawn FM with my good friend Abel @theweeknd last night. It was deep and elegant and it danced me around the room. I’m thrilled to play a part in his symphony. ;^• https://t.co/FV2LoKLYVX — Jim Carrey (@JimCarrey) January 3, 2022

In the lead up to Dawn FM, a trailer described it as “A new sonic universe from the mind of the weekend.” While no singles were released ahead of time, the entire project is now streaming everywhere and you can listen to it here:

The online shop for the album is also live, and it features multiple different physical editions of the album including two separate “Collector’s Vinyl” copies with alternate album artwork. The album cover of a gray-haired Abel Tesfaye looking much older than he actually is, has become an instantly notorious image.

Stream The Weeknd’s new album, Dawn FM, above and check out the tracklist, album art and collector’s vinyl artwork below.

1. “Dawn FM”

2. “Gasoline”

3. “How Do I Make You Love Me?”

4. “Take My Breath”

5. “Sacrifice”

6. “A Tale By Quincy”

7. “Out Of Time”

8. “Here We Go… Again”

9. “Best Friends”

10. “Is There Someone Else?”

11. “Starry Eyes”

12. “Every Angel Is Terrifying”

13. “Don’t Break My Heart”

14. “I Heard You’re Married”

15. “Less Than Zero”

16. “Phantom Regret By Jim”