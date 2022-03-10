The Weeknd kicked off 2022 by releasing his sixth album, Dawn FM. While it didn’t debut at No. 1 on the album charts, The Weeknd’s latest is still one of the strongest releases of the year, with 16 tracks and contributions from Jim Carrey, Tyler The Creator, Lil Wayne, Quincy Jones, and more. However, just two months after the album arrived, an “original” tracklist for Dawn FM surfaced and earned enough attention to warrant a response from The Weeknd himself.

i love every single one of these artists but this is beyond fake. XO https://t.co/3bwqtvGHz3 — The Weeknd (@theweeknd) March 9, 2022

The tracklist, which was said to be the “original” list of songs for Dawn FM, includes all of the tracks from the official album — with the exception of the song “How Do I Make You Love Me?” Additionally, it features four unheard songs: “Lost City,” “Euphoria” with Ariana Grande and Ty Dolla Sign, “Eat My Heart” with Kali Uchis, and “Heaven’s Gates.” This tracklist left many disappointed, as they would’ve loved to hear the collaborations with Ariana, Ty, and Kali. However, The Weeknd soon arrived to clear the air. “I love every single one of these artists but this is beyond fake. XO,” he wrote in response to a tweet about the tracklist.

The Weeknd’s clarification comes days after he unveiled the full dates for his After Hours Til Dawn tour with Doja Cat.

