About a year ago, The Weeknd was on his After Hours Til Dawn Tour. It kicked off at the beginning of July and ended at the start of September, although he’s now continuing overseas. However, there was an incident at The Weeknd’s concert at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

On August 14, 2022, a stagehand by the name of Steve Genovese was allegedly run over by a forklift while working on The Weeknd’s elaborate stage setup. Now he is suing Live Nation for five counts of civil liability including negligence, negligent hiring, and gross negligence.

“While marking the floor for the stage dimensions, [Genovese] was run over by a forklift which was being operated by another worker on site,” the complaint says, according to Pitchfork. “As a result, [he] suffered severe, excruciatingly painful, and permanently disabling injuries to his leg. The flesh and muscle were torn away from [his] leg and were detached from the bones.”

“Defendants had the knowledge, ability, and duty to prevent the severe and life-altering injuries inflicted on [Genovese],” it continues. “Instead, [they] placed more value on their own financial gain than on the safety of the workers who helped put on The Weeknd concert.”

It argues that Live Nation “failed and refused to provide qualified forklift drivers and adequate staff as agreed in their respective contracts.”