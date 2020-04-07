The Weeknd debuted his slow-burning record After Hours last month. The singer followed the album’s release with a gory visual accompanying the track “In Your Eyes.” Now, the singer returns with a cinematic and less gruesome video for “Until I Bleed Out.”

The video is a visual depiction of what it feels like to get the spins. A rotating camera shows The Weeknd sporting his usual After Hours get-up, a red suit and a bloody nose. The camera pauses to show the singer surrounded by falling confetti and colorful balloons in a grand mansion. Partygoers laugh and drink around him, but The Weeknd remains too disoriented to join in. The Weeknd finally collapses, but the stage continues to spin, leaving the singer to try to make it out on his own.

Ahead of the video’s release, The Weeknd’s “Blinding Lights” topped the Billboard Hot 100 charts for a second week in a row. The song managed to knock Roddy Ricch’s “The Box” out of its longstanding spot at No. 1. “The Box” had an impressive 11 weeks at the top slot, but The Weeknd’s After Hours single took the coveted spot on the charts.

Watch the “Until I Bleed Out” video above.

After Hours is out now via Republic. Get it here.

