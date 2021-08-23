Lizzo recently kicked off a new era of music with “Rumors,” her single with Cardi B. The single dropped alongside a regal video, which included several callbacks to Disney’s 1997 film Hercules. While the new track topped the iTunes chart, it also subjected Lizzo to a number of bodyshaming trolls. The comments led Lizzo to go on an emotional Instagram Live session, and now many celebrities are jumping to her defense.

Along with Cardi B and Offset sharing their support, T.I. is the latest celebrity to tell the haters to leave Lizzo alone. The rapper shared an encouraging message to the singer in a video shared to social media, reminding Lizzo that negative comments are just a projection of haters’ own insecurities:

“My message to Lizzo. I don’t know Lizzo personally. Listen, sweetheart, you are beautiful, you are talented, you are good enough for all the great things the world has to offer, don’t wait on nobody out there in the public to validate that. Don’t do that because their perception of you has more to do with them than it does with you. All these people who out here who have negative sh*t to say it’s because they feel negatively about themselves. Them speaking negatively about you or me or anybody else has more to do with them than it does with you. Please don’t wait on them to give you the okay to be happy. Please don’t wait on them to give you the okay for you to be satisfied with yourself, your accomplishments, your achievements.”

T.I. then ended his message by repeating some choice words. “F*ck them people,” he said. “F*ck what people say. You hear me? F*ck ’em.”

Watch T.I.’s full message above.

