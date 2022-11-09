Tierra Whack has been quiet on the music front lately, but that hasn’t stopped her from receiving attention thanks to a shout out from Beyoncé. However, her latest headline is for a different reason entirely. According to ABC Philadelphia, the City of Brotherly Love rapper was arrested Tuesday (November 8) for bringing a loaded gun to the Philadelphia International Airport checkpoint. Whack (her real name) was charged with disorderly conduct, according to District Attorney Larry Krasner. Fortunately, she is licensed to own and carry the weapon, which should reduce penalties for what is likely an oversight.

Whack’s most recent music release came in December of 2021 with the video for “Heaven” from her R&B? EP. R&B? was one of three EPs she released in 2021, each named for a different genre. Rap? featured the songs “Meagan Good,” “Millions,” and “Stand Up,” while Pop? contained “Body Of Water,” “Dolly,” and “Lazy.” The three EPs constituted Whack’s first multi-song releases since her breakout 2018 album Whack World, which is described as her debut studio album despite only being 15 minutes long.

“Dolly” got renewed attention earlier this year when indie artist Kevin Morby covered it for SiriusXM radio. Whack herself took her first tentative steps into acting this year, appearing in the Adam Sandler NBA drama Hustle. She should