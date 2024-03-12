Tierra Whack is just a few days away from treating fans to her anticipated debut studio album called World Wide Whack. “I really took my time with this, so I hope you all enjoy it as much as I do,” she wrote on Instagram as part of the announcement.
Over the past few months, Whack has put out a few songs to build excitement — and she might have even more things planned.
Here’s everything to know ahead of the album’s release.
Release Date
World Wide Whack is out 3/15 via Interscope. Find more information here.
Tracklist
1. “Mood Swing”
2. “Ms Behave”
3. “Chanel Pit”
4. “Numb”
5. “Burning Brains”
6. “Accessible”
7. “Imaginary Friends”
8. “X”
9. “Moovies”
10. “Difficult”
11. “Shower Song”
12. “Invitation”
13. “Snake Eye”
14. “Two Night”
15. “27 Club”
Singles
So far, Whack has released “Chanel Pit,” “Shower Song,” and most recently, “27 Club,” as singles from World Wide Whack.
Features
As of right now, there are no features on Tierra Whack’s album. This doesn’t rule out any potential ones that could happen as a remix, but nothing has been announced yet, so it is a maybe at the moment.
Artwork
Check out the cover art for World Wide Whack below.
Tour
Whack has not yet announced a tour tied to World Wide Whack, so it still could be a possibility. She is only playing one show currently, which will take place this Friday, March 15 at Webster Hall in New York City — seemingly as the album’s release show.