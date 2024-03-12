Tierra Whack is just a few days away from treating fans to her anticipated debut studio album called World Wide Whack. “I really took my time with this, so I hope you all enjoy it as much as I do,” she wrote on Instagram as part of the announcement.

Over the past few months, Whack has put out a few songs to build excitement — and she might have even more things planned.

Here’s everything to know ahead of the album’s release.