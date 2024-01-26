Tierra Whack is back. While seemingly half of the women in rap are busy chucking insults at one another lately, the former Philly battle MC is floating over all of it as she preps for the release of her debut album, World Wide Whack. After sharing the “Chanel Pit” video back in November, Whack follows up today with the video for “Shower Song.”

Although it’s a crowded release day, fans of innovative, left-of-center hip-hop should allow themselves to overlook “Shower Song.” The video, directed by Alex Da Corte, is a typical avant-garde Whack affair, with cartoony, pop art-influenced imagery blending stop motion animation, high fashion, and colorful sets that perfectly complement Whack’s playful delivery and the funky, uptempo beat. As far as the content goes, no, there are no acid-tongued jabs at any of her peers; in fact, it’s pretty mundane subject matter for a modern rap song.

Whack’s only boast here is that she sounds great singing in the shower while getting ready to start her day. The only brand she flexes is Dove soap. It’s kind of refreshing and it’s a cheeky, sly reminder that hip-hop is what we make it. It doesn’t have to be about street shootouts, drug sales, and traumatic relationships. It can be fun and bright and kind of silly and just about the regular stuff we all do every day. There’s room for more. Bravo to Tierra Whack for opening up the sonic palette and once again pushing boundaries — even if they aren’t the boundaries anyone expected to be pushed.

You can check out the music video above and the slightly longer lyric video below. World Wide Whack is due on March 15 via Interscope.