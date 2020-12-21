Tobe Nwigwe‘s #cincoriginals and #gettwistedsundays campaign continue with the video for the new single “A Million.” As usual, his wife Fat guest stars in the video, but this time, their adorable babies get to make cameos as well. The monochromatic color scheme of this video returns to the pale mint green of previous entries in the campaign after a few eye-popping departures and Tobe once again raps and sings solo after inviting some amazing guests along in the most recent weeks. On the back half of the video, archival footage showcases Tobe’s rise to fame and the highlights of his stellar 2020, from rapping with Sway to performing on NPR Tiny Desk.

On “A Million,” Tobe celebrates a milestone, singing “I got my first million and it was straight out the mud.” While the focuses on contrasting his prior conditions to his current ones (“I lost some friends while I was broke / But now I got a million”), the second verse sees his remaining true to his character and supporting his people with his newfound seven-figure status (“I brought the whole hood through the door / And now I got a million”).

After breaking out with the viral video for “Try Jesus,” Tobe drew national attention and began working with some of the most noted names in the game. On “Bozos,” he linked with Big KRIT, then he traded verses with two of today’s pound-for-pound best technical rappers Black Thought and Royce Da 5’9″ on “Father Figure.” He and “D Smoke took “Headshots” at haters on their collab, then Houston hometown hero Lil Keke gave his blessing to his potential successor on “Purple Rain Thing.”

Watch “A Million” above.