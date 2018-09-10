Getty Image

As of today, it’s been 4,514 days since Tool released their last studio album 10,000 Days. That roughly translates to about a dozen years. Fans of the reclusive prog rockers have long pined for a new collection of songs from the band, and have latched onto every whisper, every rumor, every vague statement issued by the various members in all that time as proof positive that their long, Tool-less nightmare might soon be over, only to have their hopes dashed again, and again, and again.

But now there’s this, the most definitive statement yet that Tool might actually be on the verge of releasing a new album. Today, the band’s lead singer Maynard James Keenan took to Twitter to offer an update on how things are coming along.

Update- Scratch Vox tracked awhile ago. AJ deep in Guitars now. Final Vox after. Step back. Adjust. Mix. Adjust. Re-Adjust. Master. Adjust. Re-Adjust. Long Way 2 Go But Much Closer. #TOOL #2019 — Maynard J Keenan (@mjkeenan) September 10, 2018

Apparently, his scratch vocals have been laid down, Adam Jones is going over some new guitar parts, and the band is deep into the tinkering process before Maynard will come through and lay down the final vocals. At the end of his tweet, Maynard added the encouraging hashtags, “#TOOL” and “#2019.” Of course, this is Tool we’re talking about, and everything is subject to change at any minute, and anything you hear, even straight from the horses mouth should be taken with a grain of salt, but with the band posting pictures and clips of themselves in the studio…could this actually be real?