The past few weeks have been a whirlwind for “Cut” singer Tori Kelly. On July 23, Kelly was reportedly rushed to the hospital after passing out at a dinner with friends and family. Days after, the songwriter’s husband, André Murillo, took to Instagram to provide fans with an update regarding Kelly’s health.

Now, during an interview with ET released today (September 12), Kelly has detailed her health scare caused by blood clots. “That just made me even more grateful and not want to take a single moment for granted. Looking out in the audience and seeing all my amazing fans again has been keeping my spirits high,” said Kelly while making reference to her The Take Control Tour.

She went on to tell host Rachel Smith about the moment leading up to the incident: “It happened out of nowhere. I was feeling just a little tired throughout the day, and my heart rate was kind of high. I was at dinner with my husband and so thankful he was there because I ended up collapsing and was rushed to the hospital, and they found blood clots.”

Somehow, Kelly has maintained to keep a positive outlook on it all as she remarked, “On one end, it was scary, and then on another end, I did feel this sense of unexplainable peace that it was gonna be OK. I just felt like God had me, and it was gonna be OK, but yeah, definitely in the midst of that, it was just kind of a confusing whirlwind.”

