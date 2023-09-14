Here Is Tori Kelly’s ‘The Take Control Tour’ Setlist

Tori Kelly recently caught up with Uproxx and expressed how excited she was to take the stage for her The Take Control Tour, a nine-city North American trek that began on September 10 and will conclude with back-to-back nights in Los Angeles, California on September 25 and 26.

“I’ve missed performing so much,” the Grammy winner said in an interview about the Y2K aesthetic around the time of her EP Tori. “That’s what I’m looking forward to doing: being on tour, performing, doing what I love, and really owning that stage, connecting with my fans, and having fun with them. It’s just been so long.”

Tori is a seven-song return to Kelly’s R&B roots, with the deluxe version due out this Friday, September 15. March’s “Missin U” set the tone, and “Cut” was a whole mood. Both singles are on Kelly’s The Take Control Tour setlist. Check it out below, as chronicled on setlist.fm by fans at her September 10 show at The Axis Club in Toronto.

1. “Confetti”

2. “I Was Made For Loving You”

3. “Cut”

4. “Unbelievable”

5. “Should’ve Been Us”

6. “Nobody Love”

7. “Missin U” (R&B Edit)

8. “Thinkin Bout You” (Frank Ocean cover)

9. “All In My Head”

10. “Paper Hearts”

11. “Dear No One”

12. “Two Places/Snooze”

13. “Unbothered”

14. “Shelter”

15. “Hollow”

16. “Young Gun”

17. “Alive If I Die”