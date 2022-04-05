megan thee stallion
Tory Lanez Was Arrested In Court For Violating Megan Thee Stallion’s Protective Order Against Him

Tory Lanez was arrested during today’s court hearing in his ongoing assault case after a judge found that he violated Megan Thee Stallion’s restraining order against him. Rolling Stone‘s Nancy Dillon, reporting on the case from the Los Angeles court, reported via Twitter.

“Tory Lanez was handcuffed in court and remanded to custody until he posts new bail of $350,000 in Megan Thee Stallion felony assault case,” she wrote. “Judge found him in violation of discovery protective order and personal contact order.” In a follow-up tweet, she continued, “Judge David Herriford heard nearly an hour of argument about Lanez’s tweets and said some ‘seem to be clear messages’ to Megan. He added new condition to Lanez’s release that he’s ‘not to mention the complaining witness in this case in any social media.’ Trial date set for 9/14.”

The court issued a protective order against the Canadian rapper in October of 2020 after Megan accused him of shooting her in her feet. Tory was also ordered to surrender any guns he owns and ordered to pay $190,000 bail. He previously violated the protective order in 2021, when he appeared as DaBaby’s surprise guest at an eventful Rolling Loud festival in Miami. While he has maintained his innocence in the shooting, he’s also been accused of trying to manipulate public opinion via social media proxies such as DJ Akademiks.

