Tory Lanez hasn’t let the coronavirus outbreak stop him from building his following. For the past month, he’s utilized the power of social media to keep his name buzzing with his Quarantine Radio livestreams on Instagram, which boosted his barely-promoted mixtape, The New Toronto 3 to No. 1 on the Billboard Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart the week of its release. Now, he’s taking the show on the road — figuratively speaking — by joining the growing number of stars who have livestreamed their performances during the quarantine with his Social Distancing Tour.

Tory posted a whole trailer featuring clips from previous live shows to promote the “tour,” complete with stage dives, balcony climbing, and phone screens lit up (remember when it used to be cigarette lighters?) to convey the high-energy vibe of his live concerts. How he’ll translate that to a livestream remains to be seen, but thanks to partner app Big Room, it’s likely he’ll have a bit more production value than the average living room concert. Naturally, Tory plans on conducting a live chat during the concert as well, because that may be the main draw of his livestreams on Instagram and he knows it.

The Social Distancing Tour will livestream on YouTube Friday, May 1 at 4pm PT / 7pm ET / 12am BST.