This week’s preview is stuffed to bursting with fresh talent, including Cardi B’s number one partner-in-rhyme — after Offset, of course. Hip-hop’s female rapper takeover is represented in force as well, with showings from 1/2 of the “Doll” contingent — yes, we’re still counting Cuban, despite her name change — and newcomer Tasha The Amazon. Lil Peep’s posthumous album also arrives this week; will it live up to the hype? It looks like we’ll all have to schedule our time wisely if we want to find out. Here are all the best new hip-hop albums coming out this week.

Asian Doll — Fight Night It looks like Da Brat is no more; long live Asian Doll. Don’t let the rushed cover art fool you; Asian fully belongs in the upper echelon of the current crop of women running rap, which automatically puts her in the top percentile of rappers period. Cuban Da Savage — Savage Life I don’t know if it’s serendipitous that Cuban is dropping the same week as one of her similarly-named cohort, but it sure is funny. The other Doll from Dallas has an enviable guestlist on her latest project that includes Lil Yachty, Trippie Redd, Yella Beezy, and a host of her rap sisters, including Molly Brazy, Renni Rucci, and certified rising star Rubi Rose.

Rockie Fresh — Destination It’s been a long time since we last heard from the Chicago XXL Freshman nominee, but it looks like he’s back with a new record deal with independent label Rostrum Records and a refreshed outlook on the rap game — no pun intended. Destination will contain appearances from R&B singer Arin Ray, Canadian hitmaker Tory Lanez, and Rockie’s Fresh Veggies collaborator Casey Veggies. Styles P — Presence The rap veteran is about a year removed from the release of his joint project Beloved with Dave East and fresh off the release of S.P. The GOAT: Ghost of All Time, which dropped in May of this year. Mr. Styles has quietly become one of the most prolific torchbearers of the grimy generation thanks to his willingness to adapt to the times and work with the rising stars of the modern era, including Benny and Conway of Griselda Records, who both appear here on the song “Blam, Blam, Blam.”