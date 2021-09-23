It turns out Tory Lanez’s cryptic “it’s been real” tweet was really just bait for him to announce a new, ’80s-themed album. Fans thought the tweet was related to the shooting case against the Canadian rapper. Tory is currently under investigation for allegedly shooting Houston Megan Thee Stallion after a party in the Hollywood Hills last summer. Lanez exacerbated the situation earlier this summer when his surprise appearance during DaBaby’s Rolling Loud set apparently violated a restraining order for him to stay 100 yards away from Megan.

Of course, it appears that the “Skat” rapper knew all this when he posted the mysterious tweet after clearing all his Instagram posts — and wanted to use the reaction to drum up attention for when he announced his album. He posted a new tweet today, taunting the Megan Thee Stallion fans who rejoiced at the possibility of his arrest and jailing. “Me at my house watching n***s on Twitter celebrating and thinking I’m going to jail,” he wrote.

Me at my house …. watching niggas on Twitter celebrating and thinking I’m going to jail 🤣😂 ……… pic.twitter.com/M8KZW4XHcg — Tory Lanez (@torylanez) September 23, 2021

He then announced the title and release date of the new project, Alone At Prom, which will drop on December 1. In the album art, designed to resemble an old Polaroid photograph, Tory leans on a sink wearing polyester pants and a cheesy Jheri curl wig.

ALONE AT PROM … (1980’s ALBUM) 12-1-21 pic.twitter.com/GIjw4XtrWS — Tory Lanez (@torylanez) September 23, 2021

Meanwhile, Lanez still faces the possibility of penalties over violating court orders, as well as the original trial for allegedly shooting Megan Thee Stallion.