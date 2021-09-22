Fans are convinced that Tory Lanez’s latest tweet indicates that the shooting case against him is not going in his favor. Tory is accused of shooting fellow rapper Megan Thee Stallion in the back of her feet after a party in Hollywood last summer. While Tory has maintained his innocence, even going so far as claiming that Megan framed him, the Canadian rapper was under a restraining order to stay away from his alleged victim and keep quiet about the case.

Today, though, his simple tweet of “It’s been real” has his name trending on Twitter as fans speculate that the dejected-seeming tweet refers to the outcome of the case against him. A quick search of his name on the platform surfaces hundreds of tweets from fans who believe that the Torontonian’s downfall is imminent.

It’s been real . — Tory Lanez (@torylanez) September 22, 2021

Tory Lanez and his glued on toupee finally going to jail pic.twitter.com/Sl6tCpDaSd — RedRaider806 (@RedRaiderLex) September 22, 2021

First day of fall AND Tory Lanez is going to jail? REAL HOT GIRL SHIT pic.twitter.com/TEPZKAYbTn — Chile,Anyways… (@theerhonnichan) September 22, 2021

tory lanez having to go to jail over violating his restraining order after being all big and tough with the other midget is the funniest shit to happen in 2021. little men always think they’re above the law 💀 — cyber koz (@percnel0py) September 22, 2021

the downfall of tory lanez right in front of my eyes i been waiting for this one pic.twitter.com/nPdwFSVdjJ — L 𓆩❤︎𓆪 (@lunetdehaan) September 22, 2021

Tory certainly didn’t help his case with his surprise appearance at Rolling Loud in Miami. Popping out during DaBaby’s ill-fated set to perform their collaboration, “Skat,” Tory was thought by Megan’s team — and by local police — to have violated the restraining order against him, a thought the court agreed with. Because DaBaby’s set was immediately after Meg’s, Tory would have been backstage and within the restraining order perimeter at the same time as her. Although there’s no additional information concerning his “It’s been real” tweet, fans believe that he was at least found guilty of violating the restraining order and will soon face penalties over it.

