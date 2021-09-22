Getty Image
Music

Fans Think Tory Lanez’s Cryptic ‘It’s Been Real’ Tweet Is About His Megan Thee Stallion Shooting Case

TwitterHip-Hop Editor

Fans are convinced that Tory Lanez’s latest tweet indicates that the shooting case against him is not going in his favor. Tory is accused of shooting fellow rapper Megan Thee Stallion in the back of her feet after a party in Hollywood last summer. While Tory has maintained his innocence, even going so far as claiming that Megan framed him, the Canadian rapper was under a restraining order to stay away from his alleged victim and keep quiet about the case.

Today, though, his simple tweet of “It’s been real” has his name trending on Twitter as fans speculate that the dejected-seeming tweet refers to the outcome of the case against him. A quick search of his name on the platform surfaces hundreds of tweets from fans who believe that the Torontonian’s downfall is imminent.

Tory certainly didn’t help his case with his surprise appearance at Rolling Loud in Miami. Popping out during DaBaby’s ill-fated set to perform their collaboration, “Skat,” Tory was thought by Megan’s team — and by local police — to have violated the restraining order against him, a thought the court agreed with. Because DaBaby’s set was immediately after Meg’s, Tory would have been backstage and within the restraining order perimeter at the same time as her. Although there’s no additional information concerning his “It’s been real” tweet, fans believe that he was at least found guilty of violating the restraining order and will soon face penalties over it.

Megan Thee Stallion is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.

Listen To This
All The Best New R&B From This Week That You Need To Hear
by:
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by: Twitter
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by: Twitter
The Best Nirvana Songs, Ranked
by: Twitter
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: FacebookTwitter
The Best True Crime Podcasts To Listen To Right Now
by: Twitter
×