Travis Scott Brought A Very Special Guest Out During His LA Show: His Daughter Stormi

Travis Scott’s two weeks into his Utopia: Circus Maximus Tour and on his way to Seattle after playing Los Angeles’ SoFi Stadium in Inglewood over the weekend. During the show, he was joined onstage by a very special guest: his daughter Stormi, who clutched his hand while joining him on one of his stage’s massive asteroids as it floated over the audience and he performed “Mafia” from his new album. Say what you want about his past reckless performances, but he certainly seems like a conscientious parent here, with Stormi’s ears protected by noise-dampening headphones.

Now that Travis has dropped his long-awaited comeback album and its accompanying tour, he appears to be a hotly-demanded feature artist yet again, joining Offset on his single “Say My Grace” and teaming up with Kid Cudi and Pharrell for “At The Party.”

You can see the remaining Utopia Tour dates below.

11/08 — Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena

11/10 — Vancouver, British Columbia @ Rogers Arena

11/12 — Portland, OR @ Moda Center

11/13 — Portland, OR @ Moda Center *

11/15 — Salt Lake City, UT @ Delta Center

11/18 — Tulsa, OK @ Bok Center

11/21 — Austin, TX @ Moody Center

11/22 — Austin, TX @ Moody Center *

11/25 — Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena

11/27 — Miami, FL @ Kaseya Center

11/29 — Miami, FL @ Kaseya Center *

12/01 — Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena *

12/04 — Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena

12/06 — Baltimore, MD @ CFG Bank Arena

12/08 — Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena

12/10 — Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center

12/12 — Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena

12/15 — Chicago, IL @ United Center

12/18 — Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center

12/19 — Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center *

12/21 — New York City, NY @ Madison Square Garden

12/22 — Boston, MA @ TD Garden *

12/23 — Boston, MA @ TD Garden

12/26 — Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center

12/28 — Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena *

12/29 — Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena