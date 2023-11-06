Travis Scott Brought A Very Special Guest Out During His LA Show: His Daughter Stormi

Travis Scott’s two weeks into his Utopia: Circus Maximus Tour and on his way to Seattle after playing Los Angeles’ SoFi Stadium in Inglewood over the weekend. During the show, he was joined onstage by a very special guest: his daughter Stormi, who clutched his hand while joining him on one of his stage’s massive asteroids as it floated over the audience and he performed “Mafia” from his new album. Say what you want about his past reckless performances, but he certainly seems like a conscientious parent here, with Stormi’s ears protected by noise-dampening headphones.
@qhank
TRAVIS SCOTT PERFORMS MAFIA WITH STORMI #travisscott #utopia
Now that Travis has dropped his long-awaited comeback album and its accompanying tour, he appears to be a hotly-demanded feature artist yet again, joining Offset on his single “Say My Grace” and teaming up with Kid Cudi and Pharrell for “At The Party.”
You can see the remaining Utopia Tour dates below.
11/08 — Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena
11/10 — Vancouver, British Columbia @ Rogers Arena
11/12 — Portland, OR @ Moda Center
11/13 — Portland, OR @ Moda Center *
11/15 — Salt Lake City, UT @ Delta Center
11/18 — Tulsa, OK @ Bok Center
11/21 — Austin, TX @ Moody Center
11/22 — Austin, TX @ Moody Center *
11/25 — Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena
11/27 — Miami, FL @ Kaseya Center
11/29 — Miami, FL @ Kaseya Center *
12/01 — Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena *
12/04 — Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena
12/06 — Baltimore, MD @ CFG Bank Arena
12/08 — Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena
12/10 — Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center
12/12 — Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena
12/15 — Chicago, IL @ United Center
12/18 — Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center
12/19 — Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center *
12/21 — New York City, NY @ Madison Square Garden
12/22 — Boston, MA @ TD Garden *
12/23 — Boston, MA @ TD Garden
12/26 — Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center
12/28 — Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena *
12/29 — Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena