Bad Bunny always has a lot on his plate. The chart-dominating artist recently confirmed a collaboration with Travis Scott; last month, he shared a video for “Where She Goes,” which featured a Frank Ocean cameo.

Now, he’s teamed up with Tainy for the dreamy track “Mojabi Ghost,” from Tainy’s new album Data. For nearly four minutes, glimmering synthesizers imbue the song with light and his vocals are poignant amidst the glowing sound. It’s a magical match; the pair have a palpable chemistry, and it was also demonstrated on the hopeful 2020 track “Un Día,” which also had J Balvin and Dua Lipa.

Though Bad Bunny has a busy schedule, he recently addressed the phone-throwing incident again, to clear up the situation further, saying the woman “got right on me, leaned directly on my body.” He clarified that the device wasn’t tossed into a body of water as it was reported. “Bro, that cellphone didn’t break,” he told Rolling Stone. “It exists. It bothers me that people haven’t said that. I didn’t throw that phone into the water. I threw it into some bushes.” He added that the fan picked it up after. “She has it. She should upload the video.”

Listen to “Mojabi Ghost” above.