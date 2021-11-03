Shortly after the release of his third album, Astroworld, in 2018, Travis Scott launched his very own festival under the same name in his hometown of Houston. He delivered two editions of the showcases, one in 2018, the other in 2019 before. The pandemic stopped a third one from happening in 2020. But the festival will be back this year, bowing at the end of the week. As an added treat, Scott announced his first solo set of the weekend will be livestreamed exclusively on Apple Music.

“Travis Scott’s Astroworld: Live” will stream in 167 countries on Friday, November 5 at 7 PM PST/ 10 PM EST, according to a press release. The announcement was made with a brief video that quickly recaps some of the most exciting moments from past Astroworld festivals.

In total, this weekend’s Astroworld Festival will feature performances from 21 Savage, Baby Keem, Bad Bunny, BIA, Chief Keef, Don Toliver, Earth, Wind & Fire, Houston All-Stars, Lil Baby, Master P, Roddy Ricch, Sheck Wes, Sofaygo, SZA, Teezo Touchdown, Toro Y Moi, Tame Impala, Young Thug, and Yves Tumor.

You can view the teaser video for the Astroworld livestream above.

