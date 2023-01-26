Depending on your age, you either know John McEnroe as a tennis icon or the narrator of Netflix’s Never Have I Ever. His range extends to music, including a 2015 performance of Nirvana’s “Territorial Pissings.”

Eurosport Tennis recently featured McEnroe on its “My Playlist” series. While strumming an acoustic guitar, he answered a slew of music-related questions. He was first asked to identify the perfect celebratory song after a victory, and he cited his first Wimbledon title as the reason for choosing “I Fought The Law” by The Clash.

McEnroe’s guilty pleasure song is “Everybody Hurts” by R.E.M., but which band does he want to record with?

“I’d love to play [and] record with the Foo Fighters,” McEnroe said. “My friend — God rest his soul — Taylor Hawkins, the drummer, is no longer with us. So, if I ever had a chance to dedicate something to him, that would be incredible.”

After saying that, McEnroe inserted Hawkins’ name into a rendition of Foo Fighters’ smash “Everlong.”

While R.E.M. are never getting back together, Foo Fighters posted an optimistic update on New Year’s Eve about the band’s future following Hawkins’ sudden death in March:

Because Foo Fighters plan on remaining active, McEnroe at least has an outside chance to record a tribute song for Hawkins.

Watch McEnroe’s full segment with Eurosport Tennis above.