Trina really deserves more. The Miami icon has been so good for so long, that it seems as though her consistency gets her overlooked. She’s also well-known for extending her platform to younger female rappers, blessing them with both her encouragement and her cosign. Rappers whose careers she’s helped include City Girls, Kamaiyah, Latto, LightSkinKeisha, Nicki Minaj, Saweetie, and Tokyo Jetz. Fortunately, it seems at least some of the popular ladies she’s assisted remember her help and are willing to return the favor.

On her latest single, “Clap,” Trina reunites with Latto for a frenzied strip club anthem that finds the two rappers playing femme fatale, stressing both their beauty and their danger. I guess you could say that the song’s a warning that looks kill. In her verse, Latto goes from demanding a check for her attention to threatening, “If I reach inside this Birkin, bitch, you better duck.” On the energetic hook, the two encourage their strip club counterparts to make their backsides clap to make that money.

Perhaps having Latto return the cosign can spark a resurgence for Trina, who recently participated in a Verzuz with fellow millennial-era queen Eve. After all, since the pair last worked together, Latto has increased a bunch in standing, including dropping her second album, 777, which debuted at No. 15 on the Billboard 200 led by “Big Energy,” her biggest single to date (No. 3 on the Hot 100).