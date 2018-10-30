Troye Sivan Performs His Haunting New Song ‘Revelation’ On ‘Ellen’

Troye Sivan, who is on the west coast to wrap up the last few dates of his excellent Bloom tour, stopped by The Ellen DeGeneres Show today to help promote the upcoming movie Boy Erased.

Sivan co-stars in the movie, a coming of age story about a young man growing up gay in a conservative, religious household — and he also recorded a new song for the movie’s soundtrack. “Revelation,” a collaboration with Sigur Rós multi-instrumentalist and singer Jónsi, is both haunting and exalting. It’s full of joy like all of Sivan’s songs are, but has reverence for the vulnerability of falling in love, brought out by Jónsi’s gorgeous instrumentation. Sivan has performed “Revelation” for his fans on tour, but on Ellen, he’s backed by a stunning live string quartet.

Sivan was joined on the show by his Boy Erased co-stars Nicole Kidman and Lucas Hedges. In typical Ellen fashion, Ellen plays games with the group. (This time, it’s an Americans vs. Australians battle to see who can stuff the most inflatable balls into a pair of two-person stretchy pants. If you’re wondering, Nicole Kidman really holds her own in this battle.)

Watch Sivan’s performance of “Revelation” above.