Troye Sivan Performs His Haunting New Song ‘Revelation’ On ‘Ellen’

10.30.18 60 mins ago

Troye Sivan, who is on the west coast to wrap up the last few dates of his excellent Bloom tour, stopped by The Ellen DeGeneres Show today to help promote the upcoming movie Boy Erased.

Sivan co-stars in the movie, a coming of age story about a young man growing up gay in a conservative, religious household — and he also recorded a new song for the movie’s soundtrack. “Revelation,” a collaboration with Sigur Rós multi-instrumentalist and singer Jónsi, is both haunting and exalting. It’s full of joy like all of Sivan’s songs are, but has reverence for the vulnerability of falling in love, brought out by Jónsi’s gorgeous instrumentation. Sivan has performed “Revelation” for his fans on tour, but on Ellen, he’s backed by a stunning live string quartet.

Sivan was joined on the show by his Boy Erased co-stars Nicole Kidman and Lucas Hedges. In typical Ellen fashion, Ellen plays games with the group. (This time, it’s an Americans vs. Australians battle to see who can stuff the most inflatable balls into a pair of two-person stretchy pants. If you’re wondering, Nicole Kidman really holds her own in this battle.)

Watch Sivan’s performance of “Revelation” above.

Around The Web

TAGSELLENellen degeneresRevelationtroye sivan

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

10.30.18 4 hours ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

10.29.18 1 day ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

10.29.18 1 day ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Robyn, Thom Yorke, And Ty Dolla Sign And Jeremih

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Robyn, Thom Yorke, And Ty Dolla Sign And Jeremih

10.26.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

10.23.18 1 week ago
All Of The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All Of The Best New Pop Music From This Week

10.22.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP