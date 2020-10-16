After keeping fans waiting for well over a year for its release, Ty Dolla Sign finally confirmed the release date and title for his upcoming third album. Entitled Featuring Ty Dolla Sign, Ty confirmed the album would arrive next Friday, October 23, and supplied a lengthy explanation for the album’s title, which was formerly Dream House. While a title and a confirmed date, especially one that is just a week away, may be enough for fans, Ty keeps the gifts coming with a new single alongside Jhene Aiko and Mustard.

“By Yourself” finds Jhene Aiko returning a guest feature favor after Ty appeared on “Party For Me” from her Chilmobo album. The two also appeared together on “Body Language” from Big Sean’s Detroit 2. On the producer side of things, the new single is Ty’s first single produced by Mustard since 2017 when he produced his “Love U Better” track. For “By Yourself,” Ty takes a moment to praise the Miss Independents in his life and commends the women who push through life and take care of their needs by themselves. Jhene steps through with a verse of her own showing that she’s an example of a woman who does it by herself.

In the Instagram post that revealed his new album title title, Ty explained why he decided go with Featuring Ty Dolla Sign:

Many people have said that when you see a song that says, “featuring Ty Dolla $ign,” you know it’s gonna be fire. As humbled as I am when I hear that, I can’t say I disagree[…] I decided to name my third studio album “Featuring Ty Dolla $ign” because there is truly something for everybody on this album. It features some of my most talented friends, on some of the best music I’ve made in my career.

You can listen to “Be Yourself” in the video above.

Featuring Ty Dolla Sign is out 10/23 via Atlantic and Taylor Gang.

Ty Dolla Sign is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.