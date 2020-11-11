Cementing his status as a highly-prolific artist, Ty Dolla Sign dropped his album Featuring Ty Dolla Sign last month. The record’s title is a nod to his reputation for appearing as a guest on songs (he’s been featured on 75 tracks in the last three years alone). But now showcasing his talent as a solo artist, Ty brought his smooth track “Nothing Like Your Exes” to late-night television Tuesday.

For his performance on Jimmy Kimmel Live, Ty performed the track while giving a tour of his home. The singer began his rendition atop a glass-lined staircase before fluidly moving throughout different rooms and making a brief stop in his lavish bedroom.

In other Ty news, the singer recently shared that he’s going to crowdsource to decide who his next collaborator should be. Speaking in a interview with The Ebro Show on Apple Music, Ty said: “I was thinking about asking my fans, after hearing this album and hearing what I did with this, who would y’all want to hear me produce? I didn’t ask the question yet, but now y’all here. Fill me in on who y’all wanna hear. I would be down for sure to go on someone’s album. I would love to do a whole album with YG for instance, or I would love to do a whole album with SZA and produce her whole stuff.”

Featuring Ty Dolla Sign is out now via Taylor Gang/Atlantic Records. Get it here.

