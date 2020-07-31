Murda Beatz has spent the better part of 2020 lending his production services to the likes of PartyNextDoor (“Nothing Less,” “Turn Up,” and “Another Day”), Lil Wayne (“Line Em Up”), and Lil Baby (“How” and “Forget That”) for their 2020 albums. Looking to take the lead this time around for what could be a contribution to his upcoming Keep God First 2 tape, Murda Beatz returns with a new track.

Calling on Ty Dolla Sign and Polo G, Murda Beatz debuts his second single of the year with “Doors Unlocked.” A relax and breezy effort, the song finds Ty Dolla Sign and Polo G celebrating their newfound success and showing appreciation for their stress-free lives as well. With Ty Dolla Sign leading the way, he introduces his verse before offering an emphatic chorus and stepping aside for Polo G to share his own thoughts.

The track follows Murda Beatz’s “Banana Split” effort with YNW Melly and Lil Durk, both of which could land on the upcoming Keep God First 2 tape. As for Ty Dolla Sign and Polo G, the song drops simultaneously with Ty Dolla Sign’s “Yacht Club” collaboration with Strick and Young Thug while it stands as Polo G’s latest release following his a sophomore album, The Goat, which has been praised by both fans and critics.

Listen to “Doors Unlocked” above.

