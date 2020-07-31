Young Thug made headlines earlier this week after seemingly announcing the new release date for his upcoming project, Slime Language 2. While fans were excited for the upcoming project, which would most likely be a collaborative effort between Thug and his YSL Records artists, Thug returned a short time later to reveal that the release date was posted to his account after someone hacked it. Whether or not the album will arrive on the shared release date of August 16 remains to be seen, but in the meantime, Thug joins one of his label’s artists for a new track.

Bringing Ty Dolla Sign along, Thug and Ty join YSL act Strick for “Yacht Club.” Not the most well-known act on YSL Records, Strick has worked with Young Thug on multiple occasions, with the most notable being “SLS” off 2018’s Slime Language while their most recent offering arrived on 2019’s “Nothing Cheap” off Strick’s The Machine, Vol. 1. If Slime Language 2 ends up being a compilation effort from YSL Records, fans can expect to hear more from Strick.

As for Ty Dolla Sign, the West Coast crooner recently released an animated lyrics video for his “Ego Death” track with Kanye West, FKA Twigs, and Skrillex as he continues work on his upcoming third album.

Check out “Yacht Club” above.

