South African singer Tyla is amapiano music’s rising star. Following the release of her viral song “Water” and the subsequent TikTok challenge, Tyla has snatched the public’s attention. In fact, this month, during the 2024 Grammy Awards nomination ceremony, Tyla even earned herself a nod in the Best New Artist category. Shortly after that, to serve as icing on her blissful career cake, she dropped the remix to her smash hit, which featured a guest appearance by Travis Scott.

Although the jury’s still out on what “Water” is actually about, the meaning of her next record is clear-cut. Yesterday (November 25), Tyla took to her official X (formerly Twitter) page to tease her new song.

“Truth or Dare. Pre-save, December 1,” wrote Tyla. In the steamy teaser clip, Tyla appears to be cutting things off with a past lover struggling with her newfound fame.

“Can’t handle what I am now / You’re a fan now / And I’m not what I was / So tell me, are you down now? / ‘Cause I’m up now / So, let’s play truth or dare / Dare you to forget / That you used to treat me just like anyone / Truth or dare,” sings Tyla.

+ Pre save 1 Dec https://t.co/wuQNieK8Js pic.twitter.com/RpobPiBpsS — Tyla (@Tyllaaaaaaa) November 25, 2023

Although there are no aquatic tricks in the video like in the official visual for “Water,” the sound will make a splash once the entire record hits streaming platforms.

“Truth Or Dare” is out 12/1 via Epic.