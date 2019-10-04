Tyler The Creator And Channel Tres Remix ‘Earfquake’ Into A Floor-Shaking Dance Jam

Compton dance-hop creator Channel Tres has been on the rise in 2019 after dropping off his Black Moses EP and working with fellow genre bender Jpegmafia, but he may have received the biggest look of career so far. Tyler The Creator, who has begun to branch out and collaborate more since the release of his game-changing 2017 album, Flower Boy, recruited Channel Tres to remix his Igor standout “Earfquake” — reportedly, the first official remix in Tyler’s catalog.

In typical Channel Tres fashion, the remix is laid over a foundation of lounge-y house (this is probably going to go at The Standard hotel pool) and peppered through with slick references to the original, filtering Uncle Charlie Wilson’s vocals on the hook into a smooth embellishment and layering in wailing, plaintive saxophone solo. It’s probably a good thing Justin Bieber and Rihanna initially turned down the tune, because when would either of them select this relatively obscure genre blender to remix the original vibe of the track so heavily — and so heavenly?

Meanwhile, Tyler’s 2019 has gone well too. Not only were multiple travel bans lifted, allowing him to tour locales like the UK and New Zealand for the first time in years, but he also has the 2019 edition of his Camp Flog Gnaw Carnival rapidly approaching, with a lineup featuring a flurry of his famous friends from Solange, to Brockhampton, to an unknown surprise headliner. That takes place November 9 and 10 at Dodger Stadium in LA. 2-day General Admission passes are still available here.