It’s been less than two days since Tyler The Creator shared his sixth album, Call Me If You Get Lost, which arrives two years after the Grammy-winning Igor. But unlike that album, this newest release found him heading back to his old brash rap sound, thanks to DJ Drama, who appeared as the album’s host. After reading through some of the new album’s positive reviews, Tyler hopped on Instagram Live to share some words about his latest release.

“Shoutout rap music, I love it,” Tyler said. “DJ Drama, I love you. What you did for rap — phenomenal. From all the Waynes, all the Dedications, from P the In My Mind Prequel mixtape, to Clipse for the We Got It For Cheaps, from Lupe mixtape run all the Farenheits, the Revenge Of The Nerds, to JAY-Z, to Andre [3000] … to Westside Gunn for making me wanna just rap again.” He added, “I love it. I love rap. It changed n****s lives.”

Recently Drama explained what made working with Tyler unique from other artists. “Normally in these types of situations, if I do a Gangsta Grillz with somebody, they compile their music together and hand it over to me, and then I’ll go in on my own without them and do my thing and return the finished product,” he said. “With Tyler, it was a little different: I came in, gave him an abundance of things—even more than what I had originally placed—and just gave him enough material to choose from and layer it out.”

You can watch Tyler’s livestream in the video above.

