Neil Krug

Unknown Mortal Orchestra continues to promote their upcoming album Sex & Food in a completely unconventional way. For example, a few days ago members of the band’s fan club received a pamphlet in the mail that looks straight out of a Wes Anderson movie. The pamphlet directed members to the domain everyoneactscrazynowadays.com where late last night the single premiered.

@UMO what a nice wednesday surprise, very confused but that’s ok pic.twitter.com/kPE0JkeFQH — gabe rainbow (@lwslfesteemboy) March 21, 2018

The song “Everyone Acts Crazy Nowadays” is a kind of sleepy, lullaby disco stomp which is both on brand and a bit of an evolutionary step for the New Zealand duo/band who has always been known for dreamy, dance-infused bedroom rock. UMO are also already somewhat renown for building a career out of unconventional marketing gimmicks such as debuting by posting and promoting a song anonymously on SoundCloud back in 2010.

Unknown Mortal Orchestra will be supporting the album with a previously announced tour that sees dates in North America and the UK beginning in April. You can pick up the new album Sex & Food when it becomes available in full and for purchase on April 6th.

Sex & Food Tracklist