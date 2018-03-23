Unknown Mortal Orchestra Shares The Sleepy, Disco Stomp ‘Everyone Acts Crazy Nowadays’

03.23.18 2 hours ago

Neil Krug

Unknown Mortal Orchestra continues to promote their upcoming album Sex & Food in a completely unconventional way. For example, a few days ago members of the band’s fan club received a pamphlet in the mail that looks straight out of a Wes Anderson movie. The pamphlet directed members to the domain everyoneactscrazynowadays.com where late last night the single premiered.

The song “Everyone Acts Crazy Nowadays” is a kind of sleepy, lullaby disco stomp which is both on brand and a bit of an evolutionary step for the New Zealand duo/band who has always been known for dreamy, dance-infused bedroom rock. UMO are also already somewhat renown for building a career out of unconventional marketing gimmicks such as debuting by posting and promoting a song anonymously on SoundCloud back in 2010.

Unknown Mortal Orchestra will be supporting the album with a previously announced tour that sees dates in North America and the UK beginning in April. You can pick up the new album Sex & Food when it becomes available in full and for purchase on April 6th.

Sex & Food Tracklist

  1. “A God Called Hubris”
  2. “Major League Chemicals”
  3. “Ministry of Alienation”
  4. “Hunnybee”
  5. “Chronos Feasts on His Children”
  6. “American Guilt”
  7. “The Internet of Love (That Way)”
  8. “Everyone Acts Crazy Nowadays”
  9. “This Doomsday”
  10. “How Many Zeros”
  11. “Not In Love We’re Just High”
  12. “If You’re Going to Break Yourself”

Around The Web

TAGSsex & foodumoUnknown Mortal Orchestra

The RX

Calgary’s Preoccupations Leap Beyond Post-Punk And Make The Best Album Of Their Lives

Calgary’s Preoccupations Leap Beyond Post-Punk And Make The Best Album Of Their Lives

03.23.18 6 hours ago
Jack White Gets Weird (And Has Actual Fun!) On His Very Good New Album

Jack White Gets Weird (And Has Actual Fun!) On His Very Good New Album

03.21.18 2 days ago
Yo La Tengo’s Masterful New Album And The Challenge Of Old Bands Finding New Ways To Be Great

Yo La Tengo’s Masterful New Album And The Challenge Of Old Bands Finding New Ways To Be Great

03.15.18 1 week ago
Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

03.07.18 2 weeks ago
Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

03.07.18 2 weeks ago 2 Comments
Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

03.06.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP