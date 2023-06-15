Vagabon is back with new music. Today (June 15), the Cameroonian singer and instrumentalist has announced her third album, Sorry I Haven’t Called.

Vagabon‘s upcoming album, Sorry I Haven’t Called, will boast 12 tracks, including its lead single, “Can I Talk My Sh*t?” She shared this single today, along with its music video, which proves she has earned the right to talk her sh*t, as she moves flawlessly, commanding a desert setting like a stage designed for herself.

“Can I Talk My Sh*t?” sets the tone for Sorry I Haven’t Called, as the album will feature her embracing herself as an unapologetic, multifaceted artist. She wrote and produced much of the album while living in Germany, channeling dance music and effervescent pop stylings.

“This whole record is how I talk to my friends and how to talk to my lovers,” said Vagabon in a statement “I think honesty and conversational songwriting can become poetry. There’s beauty in plainly speaking without metaphors and without flowery imagery.”

In addition to dropping Sorry I Haven’t Called this fall, Vagabon will embark on an international headlining tour with support from Weyes Blood and Nourished By Time.

You can see the video for “Can I Talk My Sh*t?” above and the album details and tour dates below.

1. “Can I Talk My Sh*t?”

2. “Carpenter”

3. “You Know How”

4. “Lexicon”

5. “Passing Me By”

6. “Autobahn”

7. “Nothing To Lose”

8. “It’s A Crisis”

9. “Do Your Worst”

10. “Interlude”

11. “Made Out With Your Best Friend”

12. “Anti-F*ck”