It’s been less than a year since Victoria Monét released her stunning album Jaguar and she has a baby due in just a few weeks, but that’s not stopping the singer from releasing new music. Earlier this month, Monét shared the sultry track “F.*.C.K.” and now, she’s followed up the single with a cinematic video.

Directed by Kee Hwang, Monét’s “F.*.C.K.” video is a modern take on a western film. Monét plays the part of cowgirl on the run, riding into a dusty town and passing wanted posters plastered with her face. A barkeeper recognizes Monét as she walks in and immediately phones a bounty hunter. But to the bounty hunter’s surprise, the barkeeper is actually in on Monét’s plan. The two team up to take his money before riding into the night as newly rich women.

Alongside the single’s release, Monét explained her intended meaning behind the track: “‘F.*.C.K.’ is a nod to the millennial and gen Z mindset. We do not have to be confined to traditional commitment ideals, and instead, embody the freedom to be intimate when and with whom we mutually, please! I wanted to give that non-binding friendship intimacy an official name…the way we see it, if you’re never in a relationship, you technically can never break up. It’s forever fun, it’s playful, it happens. So…F.*.C.K. it!”

Watch Monét’s “F.*.C.K” video above.