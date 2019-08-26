Getty Image

Wale is back with an upbeat new single celebrating his favorite ladies called “BGM” — short for Black Girl Magic. Released on Women’s Equality Day, Wale’s new single aims to uplift Black women especially. The song features an uptempo, four-on-the-floor club beat with lyrics that slyly reference the women who inspire Wale — and pop culture overall, like actresses Issa Rae and Taraji Henson — as the DC rapper acknowledges Black women’s specific hardships and delivers some encouragement.

The song comes complete with a lyrics video that doubles down on the DC imagery — a fixture of Wale’s music ever since his earliest mixtapes. Wale has also been on Twitter retweeting and praising Black female performers and public figures with compliments and encouragement, shouting out Ari Lennox, Elle Varner, Rapsody, Dreezy, Megan Thee Stallion, Nicki Minaj, and more.

“BGM” comes on the heels of Wale’s newest single, “On Chill” with Jeremih, the lead single from his upcoming new album, as well as “Gemini (2 Sides),” another ode to women, this time praising those with a certain astrological sign. Incredibly, the album still doesn’t have a title or release date, but that hasn’t stopped Wale from also announcing his Everything Is Fine tour this autumn to promote it. One can only assume that the release is right around the corner.

Wale is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.