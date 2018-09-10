The War On Drugs And Alvvays Are Playing The Hollywood Bowl Together

Getty Image

The Hollywood Bowl first opened in 1922, meaning that the historic Los Angeles venue has been open for nearly a hundred years now. During that time, plenty of legendary performers have graced that stage, and now the venue is readying to host a pair of modern indie music’s finest: The War On Drugs and Alvvays will be on the same bill on Sunday, September 16.

I can personally attest to the quality of both bands in a live setting. I was at The War On Drugs’ tour-opening show in Portland, Maine last September, and the sonic breadth of their latest album, 2017’s A Deeper Understanding, really takes off in concert, especially when the booming drums of “Up All Night” kick in and knock you right back. Meanwhile, I also saw Alvvays at Boston Calling in May, and their show is as fun as you’d expect. Their upbeat, dreamy indie pop is as delightful live as it is on record, and more than many other bands, it’s easy to look at their faces and tell that they’re having a lot of fun up there.

Both bands are making their Hollywood Bowl debut, so learn more about the show and get tickets here.

