Right as people were celebrating the two-year anniversary of his debut album, Everything’s For Sale, Westside Boogie made his return to the music world. His latest offering comes in the form of a sizzling freestyle over Moneybagg Yo’s “Said Sum,” which finds him rebuking the attitude and actions of a past lover while sounding a bit cold-hearted himself. He also uses the track to brag about his success and briefly touch on his hope for a timely end to the pandemic.

I’m in a different space right now y’all pic.twitter.com/6v1Ge0X1BU — WESTSIDE BOOGIE (@WS_Boogie) February 3, 2021

This freestyle arrives less than a week after Westside Boogie surprised fans with his “Joe Exotic Freestyle.” The Shady Records signee rapped his head off on the track, proving that despite the scant amount of music over the past two years, his lyrical abilities have anything but dulled. Prior to the the new track, he joined Joey Badass, Denzel Curry, and Jack Harlow for a remix of Reason’s “Extinct” and linked with Badass again for their single “Outside.” He also teamed with OMB Bloodbath for a video to their collaboration “12 Days Of Bhristmas,” which put a spin on the Christmas track. He also appeared on LVRN’s compilation Home For The Holidays.

You can listen to the freestyle in the video above.