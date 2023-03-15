Last year, Westside Boogie unveiled More Black Superheroes, a new record featuring guests like Soulja Boy, Snoop Dogg, and more. The rapper brought some of those songs to a special NPR Tiny Desk performance. On Tuesday, March 4, he was back with new music with the surprise three-track EP Live At The Novo.

The EP comes just days before Westside actually takes the stage at The Novo in Los Angeles, set for March 16. On Instagram, he described Live At The Novo as “[something] to hold y’all over because y’all my family,” he wrote. “2 more days til the ultimate turn up.”

The songs on the EP are “Cold As Love,” “Tell Me,” and “Mood.”

Hopefully the show doesn’t get too rowdy. In July of 2022, he shared why Eminem told him never to stage-dive at a gig. “Performance-wise, he told me stop stage-diving ’cause I can get sued,” he said. “That’s just a physical thing. He don’t like how I be jumping in the crowd ’cause he said I could get sued and how he got into fight for doing that. But I just like jumping into the crowd — it’s like my thing, you know what I’m saying? So I don’t know if that’s necessarily good advice, but that’s the advice he gave me.”

Stream the EP below.