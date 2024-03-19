After teasing it on social media yesterday, Lollapalooza officially unveiled their 2024 lineup — and it does not disappoint.
SZA, Blink-182, Tyler The Creator, The Killers, Future & Metro Boomin, Hozier, Stray Kids, Melanie Martinez, and Skrillex will be headlining throughout the four-day event. Other performers not to miss this year include Deftones, Tate McRae, Laufey, Conan Gray, Reneé Rapp, Lizzy McAlpine, Victoria Monét, and many more on the page-long lineup.
If you’re a fan looking to attend, here’s what to know about securing tickets to this year’s stacked festival.
How To Buy Tickets For Lollapalooza 2024
Fans can currently register on Lollapalooza’s website for a chance to participate in the presale, which will open this Thursday, March 21 at 10 a.m. CT. At noon that same day, the presale will close and tickets will go on sale to the general public.
The festival is offering four different ticket tiers. General Admission includes standard festival access and starts at $385. GA+ starts at $715 and includes access to two lounges with private bathrooms. VIP starts at $1565, with golf cart transportation and exclusive viewing areas at the stages. Finally, Platinum tickets start at $4500, with complimentary food and drink and more perks.
More information about Lollapalooza 2024, including about the lineup and buying tickets, can be found here.
