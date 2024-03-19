How To Buy Tickets For Lollapalooza 2024

After teasing it on social media yesterday, Lollapalooza officially unveiled their 2024 lineup — and it does not disappoint.

SZA, Blink-182, Tyler The Creator, The Killers, Future & Metro Boomin, Hozier, Stray Kids, Melanie Martinez, and Skrillex will be headlining throughout the four-day event. Other performers not to miss this year include Deftones, Tate McRae, Laufey, Conan Gray, Reneé Rapp, Lizzy McAlpine, Victoria Monét, and many more on the page-long lineup.

If you’re a fan looking to attend, here’s what to know about securing tickets to this year’s stacked festival.