The 2024 Lollapalooza lineup has been revealed, and the world is better for it. As usual, Chicago’s Grant Park will serve as the home for the multiday annual event. Between August 1 and 4, the festival features headlining performances by SZA, Tyler The Creator, Blink-182, The Killers, Future & Metro Boomin, Hozier, Stray Kids, Melanie Martinez, and Skrillex.
But those aren’t the only notable names on the lineup. Uproxx cover stars Tate McRae and Conan Gray, d4vd, Labrinth, Faye Webster, Killer Mike, Reneé Rapp, and more will perform across the weekend.
Lollapalooza’s massive list of featured acts only means one thing: tickets will go fast. So, continue below for ticket information to ensure you can confirm your entry.
When Do Lollapalooza 2024 Tickets Go On Sale?
According to the festival’s announcement post, the earlier you secure your tickets, the better. The official pre-sale is scheduled for Thursday, March 21, from 10 a.m. to noon central time. As organizers stated, the general sale will kick off after noon, pushing the ticket price up.
However, it is important to note that it is password-protected. To retrieve the code, you must sign up for Lollapalooza’s email newsletter or SMS opt-in on its website. Find more information here.
Lollapalooza 2024 Lineup
