When Do Lollapalooza 2024 Tickets Go On Sale?

The 2024 Lollapalooza lineup has been revealed, and the world is better for it. As usual, Chicago’s Grant Park will serve as the home for the multiday annual event. Between August 1 and 4, the festival features headlining performances by SZA, Tyler The Creator, Blink-182, The Killers, Future & Metro Boomin, Hozier, Stray Kids, Melanie Martinez, and Skrillex.

But those aren’t the only notable names on the lineup. Uproxx cover stars Tate McRae and Conan Gray, d4vd, Labrinth, Faye Webster, Killer Mike, Reneé Rapp, and more will perform across the weekend.

Lollapalooza’s massive list of featured acts only means one thing: tickets will go fast. So, continue below for ticket information to ensure you can confirm your entry.