But these days, they usually just result in hilarious tit-for-tats on Twitter and Instagram and in this case, that’s exactly what happened. So…

Drake and Charlamagne Tha God are at it again. After a week in which Cardi B and Joe Budden traded back-and-forth comments over her second album’s first single, another rapper and media personality are apparently “beefing” over comments the latter made on his show. Tension between performers and the media pundits who cover them is nothing new; there was once a time these feuds even escalated to physical violence.

What Happened Between Drake And Charlamagne Tha God?

Just a few days after Drake released his new single, “Slime You Out” featuring SZA, Charlamagne addressed the song on his podcast The Brilliant Idiots, making it clear that he wasn’t impressed. Noting that the album’s title would seemingly suggest “something a little bit more aggressive,” Charlamagne wondered whether the song wasn’t resonating with fans because of its focus on melody over rapping.

Drake caught wind of Charlamagne’s comments and responded on Instagram, writing in his Story: “Are you ok Lenard [Charlamagne’s real name is Lenard Larry McKelvey]?? You kinda weirding me out g. Like you really obsessed with me or something for years like you look in the mirror and wish you saw my reflection type shit. Whatever you gotta do to let it out I’m sure your 435 loyal fans will stand by you ya f*cking goof.” He then followed up with a press photo of Charlamagne apparently going for “pensive” and joked, “In deep thought about how you the off brand Morris Chestnut.”

If it seems like Drake might be overreacting to Charlamagne’s opinion, that’s only because CTG has a long history of provocations against the superstar, many pertaining to Drake’s sexuality. Fans on Twitter even collected a supercut of years of Charlamagne’s comments dating back to a beardless Drake.

It doesn’t see like Charlamagne is sweating the clapbacks though. On his other show, The Breakfast Club, he floated the unlikely explanation that he and Drake have been doing this dance as promotion for the album, which is due next month. “Back in the day, I can honestly say I was hating on Drake for fun… But after ‘Back To Back’ and he sent the bottle with the note, we came to an understanding and we agreed whenever he drops certain songs, I will hate on them and bring more attention to the record. I don’t think he needs it.” Of course, Charlamagne also said he was lying and no one would believe him, so who’s to say?

?s=46&t=0B7rjHID1V3nNPkYMB-koA