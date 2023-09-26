What Is Spotify Jam?

There’s a new Spotify feature in town: Jam. So, what is it?

Spotify introduced Jam in a blog post today (September 26) and described it as “a personalized, real-time listening session for your group to tune into together,” adding, “Jam builds on some of our popular social features and combines them with our personalization technology to take real-time listening with pals to the next level.”

Head here for specifics on how to use Jam, but broadly speaking, it works like this: One user (who must have a Premium account) sets up a Jam and invites other users (Premium or not) to join it. Then, all users can add new songs to the queue, allowing people to come together and craft a shared playlist as a team. The user who created the Jam has a bit more control, though, as they’re able to decide what users are allowed into the jam, change the order of songs, and remove songs from the queue.

