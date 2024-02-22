What Time Does Bad Bunny Go On Stage For ‘Most Wanted Tour?’

Bad Bunny kicked off his Most Wanted Tour last night (February 21) at Salt Lake City’s Delta Center, with many surprises in store for fans.

His next stop is the first of two nights at Las Vegas’ T-Mobile Arena this Friday, February 23, and eventually, Benito will make his way to other major cities like Los Angeles, Chicago, New York, and more. The last shows of his North American leg of the Most Wanted Tour will be four dates in Miami.

For those who are heading to one of Bad Bunny’s upcoming tour dates, here’s what to expect about when he’ll start performing.