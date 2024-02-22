Bad Bunny kicked off his Most Wanted Tour last night (February 21) at Salt Lake City’s Delta Center, with many surprises in store for fans.
His next stop is the first of two nights at Las Vegas’ T-Mobile Arena this Friday, February 23, and eventually, Benito will make his way to other major cities like Los Angeles, Chicago, New York, and more. The last shows of his North American leg of the Most Wanted Tour will be four dates in Miami.
For those who are heading to one of Bad Bunny’s upcoming tour dates, here’s what to expect about when he’ll start performing.
What Time Does Bad Bunny Go On Stage For Most Wanted Tour?
According to a Reddit thread where someone asked what time Bad Bunny goes on stage, another user corrected that he actually started the show at 8:50 p.m., rather than at just 8 p.m. or 9 p.m. last night. This also received some upvotes, seemingly confirming the user who shared Bad Bunny’s start time.
Whether this will continue to be the same time he starts each concert on the tour is still a question. Fans will just have to wait and see, to compare to other shows.
For more information about Bad Bunny’s Most Wanted Tour, including tour dates and how to purchase tickets, visit here.