Here’s When Tickets For Bad Bunny’s ‘Most Wanted Tour’ Go On Sale

Bad Bunny announced his highly-anticipated Most Wanted Tour, in support of his new album. He will be kicking off the shows next February at Salt Lake City’s Delta Center. From there, fans can expect to catch him in cities across North America until May.

Here’s what to know about when tickets for Bad Bunny’s Most Wanted Tour go on sale, for those who are hoping to be successful in getting some.

Right now, to prevent ticket scalping, Ticketmaster is offering Verified Fan Registration. Fans can sign up for the chance to receive a code starting now, until Sunday, October 22 at 11:59 p.m. PT. In the days following, those randomly chosen will receive an individual code that will allow them to purchase tickets on Wednesday, October 25.

For more information on the ticket sales, visit here.

02/21/2024 — Salt Lake City, UT @ Delta Center

02/23/2024 — Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena

02/24/2024 — Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena

02/27/2024 — Phoenix, AZ @ Footprint Center

02/28/2024 — Phoenix, AZ @ Footprint Center

03/01/2024 — San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center

03/02/2024 — San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center

03/05/2024 — Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center

03/07/2024 — Portland, OR @ Moda Center

03/09/2024 — Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena

03/13/2024 — Los Angeles, CA @ Crypto.com Arena

03/14/2024 — Los Angeles, CA @ Crypto.com Arena

03/15/2024 — Los Angeles, CA @ Crypto.com Arena

03/20/2024 — Denver, CO @ Ball Arena

03/23/2024 — Minneapolis, MN @ Target Center

03/26/2024 — Kansas City, MO @ T-Mobile Center

03/28/2024 — Chicago, IL @ United Center

03/29/2024 — Chicago, IL @ United Center

03/30/2024 — Chicago, IL @ United Center

04/04/2024 — Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena

04/06/2024 — Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena

04/09/2024 — Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena

04/11/2024 — Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center

04/12/2024 — Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center

04/13/2024 — Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center

04/17/2024 — Boston, MA @ TD Garden

04/19/2024 — Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center

04/20/2024 — Hartford, CT @ XL Center

04/22/2024 — Louisville, KY @ KFC Yum! Center

04/24/2024 — Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center

04/26/2024 — Austin, TX @ Moody Center

04/27/2024 — Austin, TX @ Moody Center

04/30/2024 — Houston, TX @ Toyota Center

05/01/2024 — Houston, TX @ Toyota Center

05/03/2024 — Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center

05/04/2024 — Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center

05/07/2024 — New Orleans, LA @ Smoothie King Center

05/10/2024 — Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center

05/11/2024 — Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena

05/14/2024 — Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena

05/15/2024 — Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena

05/17/2024 — Orlando, FL @ Amway Center

05/18/2024 — Orlando, FL @ Amway Center

05/21/2024 — Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena

05/24/2024 — Miami, FL @ Kaseya Center

05/25/2024 — Miami, FL @ Kaseya Center

05/26/2024 — Miami, FL @ Kaseya Center