Last night at the Chase Center in San Francisco, Doja Cat kicked off The Scarlet Tour with Doechii, giving fans the first glimpse of the setlist she’s going to play for the next month and a half — as well as the merch she’ll be slinging along the way.

We also know what time Doja — and her openers — will be hitting the stage, thanks to social media users confirming that they’ll be sticking to the run-of-show “to the minute.” Doechii hits the stage at 7:30, while Doja herself goes from 8:30 to 10:15.